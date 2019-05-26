Two People Died After Plane Crash Near Ihtiman

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 26, 2019, Sunday // 13:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two People Died After Plane Crash Near Ihtiman

Two men - a man and a woman, died after a small airplane crashed near Ihtiman in the direction of Chernevo. The signal was submitted around 11.30 am. The man piloted the plane and the woman was a companion.

Two ambulances were sent to the site. Emergency medics have found that the bodies of the victims have burned.

The Ministry of Transport reported that a report of an incident occurred after a pilot experiment at 11:32.

On site are fire and police teams, and the safety investigation unit at the Ministry of Transport, which will also conduct an initial inspection.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Ihtiman, plane, crash
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria