Two People Died After Plane Crash Near Ihtiman

Two men - a man and a woman, died after a small airplane crashed near Ihtiman in the direction of Chernevo. The signal was submitted around 11.30 am. The man piloted the plane and the woman was a companion.

Two ambulances were sent to the site. Emergency medics have found that the bodies of the victims have burned.

The Ministry of Transport reported that a report of an incident occurred after a pilot experiment at 11:32.

On site are fire and police teams, and the safety investigation unit at the Ministry of Transport, which will also conduct an initial inspection.