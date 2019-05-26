High turnout of Bulgarians in Germany

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 26, 2019, Sunday // 13:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: High turnout of Bulgarians in Germany

High turnout in Berlin by Bulgarian citizens voting in Germany. In the Federal Republic today, they also vote for local authorities.

In Austria, elections are taking place against the backdrop of a tense domestic political environment.

High voter turnout and increased interest in today's elections by our compatriots in Germany and Austria. They are actively voting, as early as the morning before the opening of the sections, there were waiting for Bulgarians to exercise their voting rights.

The election is particularly dramatic for the ruling broad coalition in Germany. No less tense is the atmosphere in Austria, where tomorrow there will be a vote of no confidence for Chancellor Kurz.

 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, elections, Germany, Austria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria