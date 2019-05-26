High turnout of Bulgarians in Germany

High turnout in Berlin by Bulgarian citizens voting in Germany. In the Federal Republic today, they also vote for local authorities.

In Austria, elections are taking place against the backdrop of a tense domestic political environment.

High voter turnout and increased interest in today's elections by our compatriots in Germany and Austria. They are actively voting, as early as the morning before the opening of the sections, there were waiting for Bulgarians to exercise their voting rights.

The election is particularly dramatic for the ruling broad coalition in Germany. No less tense is the atmosphere in Austria, where tomorrow there will be a vote of no confidence for Chancellor Kurz.