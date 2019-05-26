Bulgarian Ministry of Interior: The Election Day Began in a Relaxed Atmosphere

The election day began at 7.00. There are no serious violations of public order prior to the start of elections, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Citizens may file alerts related to violations that impede the normal running of the election process on the 24/7 telephone line 02/982 22 32 and e-mail izbor@mvr.bg.

An organization has been set up and the units of the Bulgarian Identity Documents Directorate will work today from 8.30 to 19.30. They will issue certificates (for lost / stolen / damaged / destroyed ID cards and expired documents) with a view to exercising citizens' electoral rights.

We recall that armed persons and those carrying objects dangerous to the life and health of the citizens are not allowed in the polling station.

It is forbidden to use mobile phones, cameras or other reproduction equipment to capture voting documents.



Interior Ministry officials intervene to restore order when necessary and there is such a decision by the Electoral Commission accordingly.

All necessary measures have been taken to protect public order, fire safety and ensure a smooth running of election day.