Students will Protest Outside the Bulgarian Ministry of Education due to the State Exam in English

Society | May 26, 2019, Sunday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Students will Protest Outside the Bulgarian Ministry of Education due to the State Exam in English

Graduates will protest in front of the Ministry of Education and Science on Monday with a request to change the state exam in English, on which they appeared on Thursday, the BNR reported in the attached file. According to the students, the exam contained "inaccuracies, ambiguities and grammatical errors".

An online petition against the English language exam was launched hours after it was held. So far it has received more than 7,000 votes of support. The social networks are actively discussing individual issues that, according to the students, are ambiguous or incorrect.

The education ministry pledged to check, but urged graduates to send signals to the institution's e-mail with specific questions.

The English language test on Thursday, which is part of the second mandatory subject matter by choice of students, tested more than 14,000 graduates. The test results will be clear by June 13.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria