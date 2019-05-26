Apple Pay Comes to Bulgaria

Apple Pay makes its way to Bulgaria. The British fintech Monese has officially announced that it will start offering this service to its customers in 13 new countries, including ours.

Apple Pay gives you the opportunity to pay with your iPhone or Apple Watch by typing your card number in the special app. With the NFC chip you can pay anywhere you pay with a contactless card.

The service is now active in Poland, Norway, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Iceland and others. It is expected soon to become active in Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

To take advantage of it, besides an Apple device, your bank must also support the service. So far there is no information from any of the creditors operating in Bulgaria to support it.