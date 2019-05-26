Philip Morris Makes a Call Center in Bulgaria and Opens 100 Jobs

Philip Morris International, the manufacturer of the iQOS tobacco heating unit, will invest in the creation of a call center in Bulgaria, Christos Harpandis, Managing Director for Southeastern Europe, told Money.bg. The new call center is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2019. The company has not yet decided whether it will be in Sofia or another city in Bulgaria.

Initially 100 jobs will be created. The Call Center will take over part of the work currently under way in Greece and Italy. Within a year, their number is expected to increase to 200. The Bulgarian office, which will respond to customer inquiries, will initially respond to the Bulgarian and Greek markets, and from next year to the Italian one.

The company has production in neighboring Greece. Last year, Philip Morris International announced they would invest 300 million euros in their factory in Aspropyrgos, where cigarettes were made before, and now the smokeless HEETS tobacco is produced. The same product is made at the company's base in Italy. It has more productions in Romania.