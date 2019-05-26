Thousands Protested Against Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned coalition agreements, which according to opposition leaders will represent the end of democracy in the country, AFP reports.

Netanyahu, who is due to form a new coalition by Wednesday night after the 9 April elections, has so far failed to meet the controversial demands of his future government partners.

Although no agreements have yet been reached, there has been speculation that members of the coalition will have to agree on measures that will weaken the judiciary.

By October, Netanyahu has to face court hearing for a preliminary hearing after Chief Prosecutor Avicha Mandielli announced in February his intention to sue the prime minister in fraud, a breach of trust and bribery.

Thousands of people waved Israeli flags and posters with slogans such as "One people, one law," and "Erdogan already here," hinting at Turkish President Recep Erdogan, whom critics blame for manipulating his country's political and legal system own benefit.



"We will not allow you to turn Democratic Israel into a private court of a royal family or a sultan," said Benj Ganz, head of the largest opposition party.

The organizers of the protest announced that tens of thousands of people participated in the event, which took place in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

According to the police, less than ten thousand protesters attended the rally.

If Netanyahu fails to form a coalition by Wednesday, the country's president may commission a cabinet to another member of parliament.

In a post on Facebook, former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stressed that he would only enter a coalition that is committed to adopting a bill.

While recommending Netanyahu to form the coalition, Lieberman warned that if his demands were not met, "we will go to new elections."