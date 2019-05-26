Bulgaria Organizes 191 Polling Stations Abroad for the European Elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) organized a total of 191 polling stations for the European elections, the election materials arrived in 190 sections and traveled to the last one - in Tehran. This was reported by the press center of the department.



The Foreign Ministry reminds that the Bulgarian citizens who have reached the age of 18 on election day, have the right to exercise their vote in the European Parliament elections on May 26, have lived for at least the last three months in Bulgaria or in another Member State of the European Union and have their registered address at their permanent and current address, are not under guardianship and do not serve a custodial sentence.

Voting takes place in polling stations in the diplomatic and consular representations of our country, as well as in polling stations outside them where the law of the host state permits. Voters without current registration in Bulgaria or in another EU country are removed from the voter lists.



The voter may ask to be included by the authorities on the electoral roll before the election. If it is not included in the electoral list of a section outside Bulgaria, it can be added on the day of the election on the spot. In this case, an identity document must be provided and a standard declaration made that the person meets the criteria (for example, in the last three months the person has lived in Bulgaria or in another EU country) that he has not voted in the same election, and will not vote in another section.



The Bulgarian citizens, seconded for filling in the PILs of our overseas representations, are entitled to exercise their voting rights in the relevant polling station. This also applies to other Bulgarian officials seconded abroad.

If you are from Bulgaria but you live permanently in a non-EU country, you can not vote, reminds the MFA. The election day outside the country begins at 7.00 local time and ends at 20.00 local time.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials will not comment on the election process. In case of comments, the media should address representatives of the PEC and the CEC, whose competence is the electoral process.