The Election Day in Bulgaria has Begun

All sections for voting have been opened throughout the country for election day. Citizens can go and exercise their vote, said Tanya Tzenova of the CEC.

Of the 3000 sections in only 2, there were problems with machine vote, but they will be fixed, she added.

We expect the first turnout data to be around 11 am, Tzenova said.

In Sofia and Varna the election day started calmly. About 15 minutes delayed only one of the polling stations in Varna because of the machine vote.

In Pleven, the polling stations opened in time. Over 120,000 are eligible to vote there.

The election day started shortly in Burgas, but all sections are now open. No problem information. There are no reports, complaints or information about violations.

In Kardzhali and Vidin, the election day also started a little later in some polling stations because of machine voting problems.

The security of the polling stations last night was normal in Sliven. By 7.00 am today, the section premises and the materials contained in them are submitted to the Reich and SIC, the Ministry of Interior announced.

13 parties, 8 coalitions and 6 independent candidates will be in the European Parliament elections today. According to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the candidates to sit in a chair in Brussels are a total of 318 people and they will fight for 17 seats that they are allocated to our country.