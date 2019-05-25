Earthquake Measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale Sensed in Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo
May 25, 2019, Saturday
An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter is felt in Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo, FOCUS News Agency reported.
The epicenter of the earthquake is between Dimitrovgrad and Galabovo.
The earthquake was recorded at 11.48.
