Earthquake Measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale Sensed in Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 25, 2019, Saturday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Earthquake Measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale Sensed in Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter is felt in Dimitrovgrad and Haskovo, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake is between Dimitrovgrad and Galabovo.

The earthquake was recorded at 11.48.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria