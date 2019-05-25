Bulgarian PM Borisov in Munich: Relations between Bulgaria and Germany are Excellent

Bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Germany are excellent, of strategic importance, and relations with Bavaria are the most active and dynamically developing among the German federal provinces. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during his meeting with the Prime Minister of the Free State of Bavaria, Dr. Markus Soder which took place in the State Bavarian State Office in Munich, the government information office said.

The talks between Borisov and Soder were the continuation of the successful and productive meeting they held in Sofia in early May. Today, the focus of the discussions was on economy and investment.

Prime Minister Markus Söder noted that he was impressed by how many German factories were opened in Bulgaria. "We expect even stronger economic co-operation. We attach great importance to the confidence of the Bavarian business for trade and investment in our country, and we are making efforts in this direction, "Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. He added that it is of the utmost importance for our country to expand the presence of Bulgarian products on the Bavarian market in promising sectors such as electronics and electrical engineering, machine building, chemical industry, agriculture, etc.

"We strive to develop innovative productions with high added value and to improve the opportunities for technology development," Prime Minister Borisov told Marcus Söder.



Borisov said that Bulgaria is actively working for even better conditions for attracting investors, including by reforming vocational education and training qualified staff, by reducing the administrative burden and the development of industrial zones.

Asked to comment on the statement by British Prime Minister Theresa May, Borisov voiced hope that the terrible predictions would not come true, instead of keeping Brexit tidy, coming to someone else and asking for new conversations. Prime Minister Borisov also congratulated France Timermans on the results of the vote in the Netherlands and stressed his good friendship with him.