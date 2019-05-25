North Macedonia PM Zaev: We have never been Closer to Bulgaria

The relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria are friendly, deep and warm. I think we have never had a better relationship. There is no citizen who does not confirm this thing. This is what Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said.

"Without this approach, without the Treaty of Friendship with Bulgaria, it would not be possible to reach an agreement with Greece," said the Macedonian Prime Minister .

"The tale of integration of the region reached its climax precisely with the treaty with Bulgaria. Today, Bulgaria and Greece are our biggest supporters on our way to the European Union. There is cultural exchange, artistic projects, serious business relations and increased trade, "Zaev said.

According to him, "Bulgarian investments are welcome in his homeland".

"We have information about the many initiatives that are in progress, our cooperation is still going on, we are part of NATO, we are going to the EU, we have a cooperation agreement and it can only push us forward, there is no going back," says Zoran Zaev to the ICD.



Regarding the changes in the government, the prime minister is clear that the citizens have sent a very clear message of change.