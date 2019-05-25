In the Afternoon Above the Eastern and Mountainous Regions of Bulgaria Could be Raindfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 25, 2019, Saturday // 09:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: In the Afternoon Above the Eastern and Mountainous Regions of Bulgaria Could be Raindfall

Today there will be torn clouds decreasing to mostly sunny. In the afternoon, mainly over the eastern and mountainous regions, there will again develop cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, and in many places rainfalls and thunderstorms are expected. It will blow a moderate wind in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 22 ° and 27 °. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be around the average for the month. On the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon clouds will develop and there will be precipitation accompanied by thunder. It will blow to a moderate western wind, which will be orientated from Southwest in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 ° and 23 °. The sea water temperature is 17 ° -20 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.
Before noon, sunshine will prevail in the mountains. In the afternoon, clouds will develop, and in many places rainfalls and thunderstorms are expected. It will be windy, with moderate, at the high and open places, strong wind will blow from West to Northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 15 °, at 2000 meters - about 10 °.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria