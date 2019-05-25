In the Afternoon Above the Eastern and Mountainous Regions of Bulgaria Could be Raindfall

Today there will be torn clouds decreasing to mostly sunny. In the afternoon, mainly over the eastern and mountainous regions, there will again develop cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, and in many places rainfalls and thunderstorms are expected. It will blow a moderate wind in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 22 ° and 27 °. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be around the average for the month. On the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon clouds will develop and there will be precipitation accompanied by thunder. It will blow to a moderate western wind, which will be orientated from Southwest in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 ° and 23 °. The sea water temperature is 17 ° -20 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Before noon, sunshine will prevail in the mountains. In the afternoon, clouds will develop, and in many places rainfalls and thunderstorms are expected. It will be windy, with moderate, at the high and open places, strong wind will blow from West to Northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 15 °, at 2000 meters - about 10 °.