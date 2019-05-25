Bulgarian PM Borisov: IGB to Lead to a Real Diversification of Sources

Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria will ensure real diversification of sources, said Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras before the groundbreaking ceremony of the interconnector that took place May 22 in Bulgaria’s Kirkovo.

“The realization of the project for construction of gas interconnection between Bulgaria and Greece will have a key role for the whole region and for Europe. The project is of strategic importance not only for our two countries but also for the whole of Europe, including the countries of the Western Balkans," said the prime minister.

Borissov pointed out that the interconnector will lead to a real diversification of the sources and routes for natural gas supply.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.