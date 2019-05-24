Emblematic Objects of Bulgarian History Arrive in Sofia State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg

From 24 May to 30 June, residents and guests of Sofia will be able to see two of the most emblematic objects of Bulgarian history – the sword of Khan Kubrat and the ring with his monogram, which are stored at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. They are part of a treasure discovered in 1912 near the village of Malaya Pereshchepina, on the banks of the Vorskla River in the vicinity of today's town of Poltava, Ukraine. The exhibits are part of an exhibition, The Sword of Khan Kubrat, and are on dispaly at the National Art Gallery.

The exhibition was opened by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Minister of Culture Boil Banov, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Deputy Director of State Hermitage Museum Prof. Georgiy Vilinbahov and Deputy Mayor of Sofia Todor Chobanov.