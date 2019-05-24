Theresa May has Resigned

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation and said she will leave her leadership seat at the Conservative Party on June 7, which will also begin the process of choosing a new leader to try to reach a more resolute deal for Brexit, Reuters reported.

With tears in her eyes, she withdrew after her speech at Downing Street, 10 in which she briefly reviewed her government and explained how her withdrawal would take place.

With a seemingly excited voice, May, who suffered many crises and humiliations in an attempt to find a compromise deal for Brexit, said she is not leaving with bad thoughts on her mind.

"I will soon leave the position I was honored to fulfill," May said, adding that she is the second female prime minister of the UK, but certainly will not be the last.

"I do it without evil thoughts, but with the immense and lasting gratitude that I had the opportunity to serve the country I love," she said.

A once reluctant supporter of membership in the European Union, who was given the highest post in the country following the turmoil following the vote for Brexit in the country, resigns after failing to fulfill its main promises - to bring Britain out of the union and wipe out the divisions in the country .

She leaves in a highly divided country and a political elite who is in a deadlock about how, when and whether to leave the EU. May added that her successor would have to find a consensus in parliament about Brexit.

Withdrawing will deepen the Breckit crisis, as the new leader will probably want a more decisive divorce, which may increase the chances of confrontation with the EU and lead to early elections.

All major contenders for May's position show that they want a heavier deal, although the EU says it will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement signed in November.