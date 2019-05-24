Fandakova: For 1200 years now the Cyrillic alphabet is the guardian of our people

Our alphabet is our guardian, and the reader and the letter are the Bulgarian creed. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova during the solemn celebration of May 24th at the National Library "St. St. Cyril and Methodius, "BGNews reported.

"For more than twelve centuries, our alphabet is our guardian, and the reader and the letter are the Bulgarian creed. The holiday of letters is the feast of our power, and the celebration of knowledge is a celebration of freedom. Each of our deliverance first passed through the knowledge, through that common dream that makes people a people who desires, desires, achieves together. This unity is a union of meaning, direction, and direction. That is why today, when we celebrate the words, remember that we celebrate the meaning. Ignorance gives birth to delusions and fear, and fears hatred and conflict, "said the mayor of the capital.

She urged people, who are looking for answers to all questions in the computer and the phone, to take the time for the books too. "They don’t give us quick answers, but they make us try, get help, look for meaning. Part of their magic is that they do not give everything, but attract us as accomplices in the endless pursuit of knowledge, "Fandakova said.