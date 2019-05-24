Valchev: Teachers Should Inspire Children

We all rely on education, we put all our hopes on it. Education is the conversation about our children, because of it we believe in these bright future days. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev on BNT on the occasion of the Festival of Bulgarian Culture and Literature on May 24th.

"If we want to become educated and good at something, we have to spend thousands of hours." Specifically, for private lessons, we have a fixation on the 7th grade exams, but a child can get good abilities without going into the “the best” school, "the Education Minister said.

From the teacher we expect a sense of professionalism, creative attitude to make efforts and inspire every child to study. Each of us brings the memory of the teachers who have inspired us, said Minister Valchev.

"I would invoke students to read, I remember, when I was maybe second or third grade, they had given me “Jan Bibian ", its two parts. Now I don’t remember anything from the book, but it provoked me to read more and more, "he said.

As a minister, I want to be remembered that I have contributed to the improvement of the system, that I have made the Bulgarian society rely on the education system.