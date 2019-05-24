Bulgarian PM Borisov will Participate in the Final Election Event of Manfred Weber in Munich

GERB Chairman Boyko Borisov will participate tomorrow, May 24th, at the final election event of the EPP candidate for EC President Manfred Weber, the GERB press center announced on Thursday. Together with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria will be the leader of the list of GERB and UDF for the European elections Mariya Gabriel.

The forum will take place in the capital city of the German province of Bavaria - Munich, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic are also invited.

The chairman of GERB will make a statement, which will be in the final panel of the event. Besides Borisov, Angela Merkel, President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, Poland's former president Lech Walesa and Manfred Weber, are also foreseen as speakers.

In Munich, Boyko Borisov will also have a number of bilateral meetings, one with the Bavarian Prime Minister and Christian Social Union President Markus Soder.