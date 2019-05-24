President Radev: For Bulgaria, Cooperation with UNESCO is of Prime Importance

For Bulgaria, cooperation with UNESCO is a priority because we are a country with rich cultural heritage. A country that has contributed to the development of European civilization, working to build a peaceful world based on cooperation and overcoming ethnic, religious and racial differences. This is what President Rumen Radev said after his meeting with UNESCO's Director General for Education, Science and Culture, Audrey Azoulay, who is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the head of state. Radev and Azoulay talked at Dondukov 2, and before that the General Director of UNESCO delivered a lecture at the Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

We support Ms. Azoulay's reform efforts, and this is a strategic transformation of the organization aimed at more effective achievement of the goals for sustainable development, said President Radev.

He pointed out that he had invited Odre Azule to share with us May 24, "to feel the excitement of the unique celebration of a people of the spirit for whom enlightenment, culture, writing are something sacred." I believe that the presence of the Director-General of UNESCO at this celebration is a recognition of our country's contribution to the world cultural treasury, Radev said.

With Audrey Azoulay they talked about the cooperation between Bulgaria and UNESCO, which, in the words of the President, has a remarkable history.

Bulgaria is currently a member of the Executive Board of UNESCO, and the Bulgarian Irina Bokova has been at the head of the organization with two mandates.



We also discussed our priorities in UNESCO, education, open science, the importance of information and communication, the ethical issues and principles to which the development of artificial intelligence must be subjected, "said Radev, adding the themes of equality between genders and digitalisation, the preservation of cultural heritage.