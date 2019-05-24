Procession and Celebrations for May 24 in Sofia, the Capital of Bulgaria

With a procession, literary walks, an academic celebration, and various initiatives dedicated to reading, today's celebration of Bulgarian education and culture in Sofia will be celebrated. at 10.30 a traditional procession begins for May 24th.

Head of State Rumen Radev, Vice President Iliana Yotova and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay will join the presidential institution at the ceremony procession.

The official ceremony will be held at the National Library at 11 o'clock, and from 11.45 will start the academic feast of the Sofia University.

Patriarch Neofit will serve a solemn prayer at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevski, which will begin at 10:00.

The official ceremony for the awarding of the oldest theatrical awards in Bulgaria - "Askeer", will take place this evening at 20.40 at the Bulgarian Army Theater. The awards are given by "artists - for artists" and each of them is a professional and aesthetic choice of theater makers.