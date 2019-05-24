The Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly Leads a Bulgarian Delegation to the Pope for the Holiday
A parliamentary delegation, led by National Assembly President Tsveta Karaiancheva, will be received at an audience from His Holiness Pope Francis on May 24, 2019.
Members of the delegation were President of the Friendship Group Bulgaria - Italy and the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of the European Funds Kristian Vigenin and MPs from Friendship Group Mladen Shishkov, Pavel Shopov, Simeon Simeonov and Albena Naydenova.
The delegation includes representatives of the executive, the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.
- » President Radev: For Bulgaria, Cooperation with UNESCO is of Prime Importance
- » New President of Ukraine Confirmed Commitments to Open School with Advanced Study of Bulgarian Language
- » Bulgarian President: For Bulgaria, Germany is a Strategic Partner in the EU and a Very Close Partner in NATO
- » The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office and the European Investment Bank Signed a Memorandum of Understanding
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Talked with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
- » Germany's Foreign Minister Arrives in Sofia