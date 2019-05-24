The Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly Leads a Bulgarian Delegation to the Pope for the Holiday

A parliamentary delegation, led by National Assembly President Tsveta Karaiancheva, will be received at an audience from His Holiness Pope Francis on May 24, 2019.

Members of the delegation were President of the Friendship Group Bulgaria - Italy and the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of the European Funds Kristian Vigenin and MPs from Friendship Group Mladen Shishkov, Pavel Shopov, Simeon Simeonov and Albena Naydenova.

The delegation includes representatives of the executive, the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.