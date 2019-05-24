Bulgarian Tourism Minister and the Director-General of UNESCO Discussed Bilateral Co-operation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed the cooperation between Bulgaria and the world organization. This took place during a dinner given by Bulgaria's number one diplomat for the French head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Azoulay highly appreciated Bulgaria's consistent efforts as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board to reform the organization.

Among the other topics were the main priorities in the work of the global organization, such as gender equality, Africa, encouraging creativity and entrepreneurship among young people and others.

During the dinner, the two delegations had the opportunity to watch the performance of live fire-dancers. Since 2009 the fire-dancing is among the four non-material Bulgarian objects on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The head of UNESCO is on an official visit to Bulgaria to take part in the solemn celebration of the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Scripture