May 24 - Day of Bulgarian Culture and Enlightenment

On May 24 we celebrate the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Literature. This day is dedicated to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius - the creators of the Slavonic script.

In 855 Cyril and Methodius created the Glagolitic in the Byzantine Polyhron Monastery in the area of ​​Bithynia in Asia Minor and translated sacred books there. Then they began to popularize Christianity among the Slavic-speaking peoples.

Their disciples Kliment, Naum, Sava, Gorazd, and Angelarius continued their work. They received a warm reception in Bulgaria from Prince Boris in the ninth century. The Cyrillic, which replaces the Glagolitic, was created in the Preslav School of Literature. Kliment Ohridski is regarded as its creator and the a name comes from Constantine-Cyril the Philosopher.

As a day of education, the celebration was held for the first time in Plovdiv in 1851, when at the bishop school "St. St. Cyril and Methodius "was organized at the initiative of Naiden Gerov, and in 1856 Yoakim Gruev proposed that the day of Cyril and Methodius be celebrated as a celebration of Bulgarian students.



St. Cyril and Methodius Day is celebrated by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church on 11 May in the church liturgical calendar. There is evidence that on this day has been paid tribute to the holy brothers since the 12th century.

At the end of 1968, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church introduced as a liturgical calendar the Neo-Julian calendar. Then the day of Cyril and Methodius is celebrated by the church on May 11th. According to the already established tradition, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Scriptures, which is also paid tribute to two brothers, remains on 24 May.



For the official holiday of Bulgaria 24 May was announced by a decision of the National Assembly on March 30, 1990.



The anthem of the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture - "Walk, People Revived", was written in 1892. In 1901, composer Panayot Pipkov discovered the poem in a textbook and decided to write music on it.The anthem includes 14 verses, of which the most recent are performed, often the first 6. The poem is translated into 21 languages.

The brothers Cyril and Methodius were canonized as saints for the translation and popularization of the Bible in Old Slavic language and the spread of Christianity. In 1980 they were proclaimed by Pope John Paul II as Patrons of Europe. The Orthodox Church also honors them as holy Sedmochislenitsi together with their disciples.