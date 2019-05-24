Vezhdi Rashidov: The Place of the St. Stephen Iron Church is in UNESCO

Today the Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Culture and Media Vezhdi Rashidov welcomed the UNESCO Director- General Audrey Azoulay in Sofia. He shared the idea that the Bulgarian St. Stephen's Iron Church in Istanbul should be included in the World Heritage List of the organization.

"I look forward to your support, because this temple is unique, it is a masterpiece of architecture and I believe that Bulgaria and Turkey together can offer their candidacy for the UNESCO List, we have already held initial talks for this," added Rashidov and showed Azoulay photos from the magnificent church.

Audrey Azoulay thanked for the wonderful idea. He and Vezhdi Rashidov have known each other for several years from their joint work at the meetings of the Council of Culture Ministers in Brussels.

