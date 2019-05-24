Zoran Zaev Began a Political Purge in His Party

May 24, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev Began a Political Purge in His Party vlada.mk

Macedonian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia/ SDSM / Zoran Zaev dismissed all 78 municipal party leaders.

This happens only two weeks after the end of the presidential election in the country. "Last night I made a decision and today I share it with you. The decision is one: all SDSM municipal chairmens are dismissed. Thanks for their work. I urge them to run again, "said Zoran Zaev.

The Prime Minister reiterated that in the first half of June there will be changes in the public sector, state-owned enterprises, government, ministries, and other state institutions.

Tags: purge, macedonia, zoran zaev
