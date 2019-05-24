This Year China will Launch up to Eight New Satellites from the Beidou Navigation System

This year China will launch six to eight new satellites from the Beidou navigation system, officials said yesterday at the 10th China Satellite Navigation Conference.

Two or three satellites will be launched in 2020 when the Beidou-3 system will be fully completed, said China's Directorate for Satellite Navigation, Zheng Cheng Xin.

The Beidou navigation system will serve for short messaging and international assistance, and will also provide satellite services to China and the region, Cheng Xin added.

Beidou is a China-built satellite navigation system, and has 38 satellites in orbit. China has begun building Beidou-3 back in 2009. Its main stage was completed and it was launched in late 2018 .

China plans to complete a nationwide high-precision positioning, navigation and timing system based on Beidou by 2035.