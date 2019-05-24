Once Again the British Parliament is Postponing the Vote for Brexit

The British government will postpone the critical vote on Brexit, which was due to start on June 3rd. The delay is because of the supporters of leaving the EU protest and the rebates Theresa May made.

"We will update the House on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess.”, government whip Mark Spencer announced.

The government is planning to make the bill public in the first week of June.

"We had hoped to hold second reading on Friday 7 June," he added. "At the moment, we have not secured agreement to this in the usual channels. Of course we will update the House when we return from recess.”, Spencer added.

