Construction of "Europe" Motorway in Bulgaria has Began

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov turned the first sod of the construction of "Europe" motorway on 23rd of May. The old Sofia-Kalotina road will be modernized and will connect Sofia with the Serbian city of Nis. Lot 2 of the Dragoman-Slivnitsa motorway should be ready by the end of 2020, Prime Minister Borissov said, reports BNT.

The modernized Sofia-Kalotina road is actually the future "Europe" motorway. It should be completed around 2021-2022 and is divided into three lots. PM turned the first sod of the section from Dragoman to Slivnitsa today. It is 17 km long and the investment is 117 million BGN.

The modernization of the road includes the construction of another canvas on the old road Sofia - Kalotina, as well as the construction of new facilities. The Serbian section of the motorway, from the border with Bulgaria to Nis, is ready.