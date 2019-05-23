Five Measles Cases Registered in the Area of Kyustendil

Two measles outbreaks have been registered in the region of Kyustendil, the Regional Health Inspection - Kyustendil told Focus Radio – Kyustendil. One outbreak is in the town of Bobov Dol, with three sick people, and the other one is in Dupnitsa with two sick people. For the past week, the measles cases in the area are nine. The number of measles cases in the Kyustendil region since the beginning of the year is 26, while some of the previously reported cases have not been confirmed by laboratory tests. The total number of cases in Dupnitsa is 15, in Bobov Dol - 8 cases, in Kyustendil - 2 cases and in Sapareva Banya - 1 case. The patients are in different age groups. From 0 to 1 years - 3 cases, from 1 to 4 years - 1, from 5 to 9 years - 7, from 10 to 14 years - 5, from 15 to 19 years - 1, from 20 to 24 years - 2, from 25 to 29 years - 1, from 30 to 34 years - 2, from 35 to 39 years - 1, from 40 to 44 years - 2, from 55 to 59 years - 1.