European Elections 2019: 2,575 Registered Observers

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 23, 2019, Thursday // 19:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Elections 2019: 2,575 Registered Observers

Currently, we have 2,575 observers registered for the European elections, Tanya Tsaneva, Spokesperson for the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), told a press briefing, Focus News Agency reports. The observers represent 14 NGOs, Tsaneva said. "We have rejected one candidacy so far. A foundation had applied for registration, however, foundations under the Electoral Code cannot be registered for election monitoring," she said. Today, directors of medical facilities, specialised institutions, vessels and correctional institutions will notify the municipal administration and submit the lists of people who are entitled to vote on 26 May, Tsaneva explained. She further said that by 25 May, parties can register their agents with the regional electoral commission and submit lists of their representatives.

©

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria