European Elections 2019: 2,575 Registered Observers
Currently, we have 2,575 observers registered for the European elections, Tanya Tsaneva, Spokesperson for the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), told a press briefing, Focus News Agency reports. The observers represent 14 NGOs, Tsaneva said. "We have rejected one candidacy so far. A foundation had applied for registration, however, foundations under the Electoral Code cannot be registered for election monitoring," she said. Today, directors of medical facilities, specialised institutions, vessels and correctional institutions will notify the municipal administration and submit the lists of people who are entitled to vote on 26 May, Tsaneva explained. She further said that by 25 May, parties can register their agents with the regional electoral commission and submit lists of their representatives.
