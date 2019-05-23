Almost 3000 Farmers have Received over 3 million leva for Pest Control

The State Fund "Agriculture" transferred over 3 million leva (BGN 3 031 795) under the scheme "Aid for compensating farmers for the implementation of measures under the National Program for Pest Control on Perennials during the Winter Period" in 2019. 2,959 producers who grow perennial fruit, strawberries and raspberries received subsidies.

The financial aid is up to 270 BGN / ha with VAT. It covers the costs of the winter sprays, which are applied in the post-cold period to the swelling of the fruit buds.

Funds are only paid for preparations purchased from a licensed agent or firm. The other requirement is that they are included in the Bulgarian Agency for Food Safety public register of authorized plant protection products. The budget under the scheme has been increased by a decision of the Managing Board of SFA and for this year a total amount of 5 500 000 leva has been approved. The unassimilated resources will be distributed in the autumn. The scheme aims to limit the maximum losses of farmers from the spread of pests on permanent crops.