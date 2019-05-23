Interpol Saved 50 Children from a Pedophile Ring

Nine people were arrested in Thailand, Australia and the United States, and 50 children were rescued after Interpol investigators broke a pedophile network, according to an international police group quoted by BGNES.

It is expected to be more arrested while police conduct investigations into the Interpol operation in nearly 60 countries. The investigation began two years ago on a site in the "dark web” that has 63,000 users worldwide.

50 children were rescued after the arrests. Police are also trying to identify an additional 100 children who were photographed on other photos that had been shared in this part of the Internet

Interpol said its Operation Blackwrist began after it found material that was traced back to a subscription-based site on the dark web, where people can use encrypted software to hide behind layers of secrecy.

The "dark web” can be reached through different search engines but the users must have a specific URL address to land on a site.

The first arrest took place in early 2018 when the main administrator of one of the sites, Montri Salangam, was detained in Thailand, and another administrator, the Ruecha Tokputza, was detained in Australia.

Some of the of Salangam’s victims were his own nephews. He has been sentenced to 146 years in prison.

Tokuptza was was handed a 40-year prison term.