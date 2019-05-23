Traffic Alert

Extensive traffic on the country's roads is expected. Hundreds of people are on their way for the three days off. Therefore, heavy goods vehicle traffic will be limited.

From 14:00 to 20:00 o'clock on Thursday, trucks over 12 tons will be banned from highways and busiest roads stops.

The same ban will be valid on Sundays, from 9 AM to 12 PM. In order to facilitate the traffic today in the repair sections of the Trakia and Hemus highways there will be two lanes for Burgas and Varna and one for Sofia.