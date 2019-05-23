European Parliament Elections Start Today

Bulgaria: European Parliament Elections Start Today

Elections for MEPs start today in the Netherlands and the UK. Tomorrow will be voted in Ireland and the Czech Republic, on May 25th in Latvia, Malta and Slovakia. Citizens in the other 21 EU countries will vote on May 26th.

There are 426 million voters eligible to vote. Statistics show that participation in the election of MEPs is steadily decreasing. While 61.99% of the voters participated in 1969, only 42.61% of the citizens with voting rights appeared in the polls in 2014.

The first forecasts for the election results will be announced around 19:00 PM on Sunday. The EP expects to learn the election results in France, Denmark and Spain the latest. The first projected distribution of seats in the next European Parliament will be presented around 21:15 PM Bulgarian time on May 26th, the EP administration said.

