Candidate for the Concession of Sofia Airport Will Build a National Stadium

With an official announcement to the media, the Vitosha consortium, which includes Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG), wants to build a national stadium. A formal letter with the application has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport and it states that the sports facility will be built according to the UEFA standards and will fulfill the criteria for category 4. According to preliminary calculations, the investment will cost 600 million euro.

These funds are outside the offer for the metropolitan airport, which is worth 1.5 billion euro.

The letter also states that the new stadium will be multifunctional, perfectly suited to national teams in various sports, world sports competitions, as well as concerts and festivals, and can be completed in time to be used for eventual approval of Bulgaria’s host bid for the Youth Olympic Winter Games in 2024

The stadium will be also suitable for Bulgaria's bid to host the World Cup in 2030, together with Greece, Romania and Serbia. The proposed new stadium will feature typical architectural features such as the Old Trafford and Etihad stadiums in Manchester, in MAG's native town.

The construction of the sports facility will be led by Beijing Construction Engineering Group, which has experience in similar projects.