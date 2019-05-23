Polls open in Netherlands and Britain for European Parliament Elections

Elections for MEPs start today in the Netherlands and the UK.



Elections for MEPs start today in the Netherlands and the UK. Tomorrow will be voted on in Ireland and the Czech Republic on May 25th in Latvia, Malta and Slovakia. Citizens in the other 21 EU countries will vote on May 26th.



There are 426 million voters eligible to vote. Statistics show that participation in the election of MEPs is steadily decreasing.



While in 1969 61.99 per cent of the voters participated, only 42.61 per cent of the citizens with voting rights appeared in the polls in 2014.



The first forecasts for the election results will be announced around 7pm on Sunday.



The EP expects to learn the latest election results in France, Denmark and Spain. The first projected distribution of seats in the next European Parliament will be presented around 21:15 pm Bulgarian time on May 26, the EP administration said.