NIMH: Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain with Thunder and Hail
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 23, 2019, Thursday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Code Yellow warning for heavy rain with thunder and hail has been issued for 9 Bulgarian regions for 23 May, according to the NIMH website.
The warning is in place for the following regions: Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Sliven and Yambol.
In the evening and during the night there will be conditions for severe thunderstorms. In some places the rainfall will be heavy with quantities reaching 30 - 45 l/sq.m. Hail is expected.
