Sixense Group Organizes an International Workshop in Sofia
Sixense Group organizes in Sofia an international Workshop for Mastering Construction and operation of Infrastructures & buildings.
Part of the agenda will be Supporting your Challenges in Construction (Advanced and digital technologies in infrastructure construction projects for risk mitigation, quality and productivity );
Why mastering construction;
Bucharest Metro : Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring;
CrossRail London project : InSAR &Environment;
SEA Innovation : Geophysics & Mapping + Syssterra;
Digital Site on St. Gobain Tower(Paris,LaDefense);
Preserving your Civil Engineering Structures – Part 1 (Bridge, Rail, Road, Waterway, Dam, Utility, building, Energy : Expertise and Innovation to sustain the structures, secure the exploitation of assets and optimize the maintenance strategy);
Bridge : post Morandi bridge Italy , SHM Bosphorous bridge - Turkey;
20’ Asset Management by digital (Vinci Highways & Department of Transportation NewYork USA);
20’ InSAR satellite on large structures : OO, Girardo, Kansai;
Preserving your Civil Engineering Structures – Part 2.
The event will be held at Sofia Balkan Hotel, on June 13.
