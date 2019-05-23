Sixense Group Organizes an International Workshop in Sofia

Bulgaria: Sixense Group Organizes an International Workshop in Sofia

Sixense Group organizes in Sofia an international Workshop for Mastering Construction and operation of Infrastructures & buildings.

Part of the agenda will be Supporting your Challenges in Construction (Advanced and digital technologies in infrastructure construction projects for risk mitigation, quality and productivity );

Why mastering construction;

Bucharest Metro : Geotechnical & Structural Monitoring;

CrossRail London project : InSAR &Environment;

SEA Innovation : Geophysics & Mapping + Syssterra;

Digital Site on St. Gobain Tower(Paris,LaDefense);

Preserving your Civil Engineering Structures – Part 1 (Bridge, Rail, Road, Waterway, Dam, Utility, building, Energy : Expertise and Innovation to sustain the structures, secure the exploitation of assets and optimize the maintenance strategy);

Bridge : post Morandi bridge Italy , SHM Bosphorous bridge - Turkey;

20’ Asset Management by digital (Vinci Highways & Department of Transportation NewYork USA);

20’ InSAR satellite on large structures : OO, Girardo, Kansai;

Preserving your Civil Engineering Structures – Part 2.

The event will be held at Sofia Balkan Hotel, on June 13.

