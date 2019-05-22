Emerging Europe Declares 2019 Prizewinners of its Annual Remarkable Achievement Awards

From a total of 949 applications representing all 23 countries of Emerging Europe, 120 companies and organisations, spread across 12 categories, have been officially nominated for the Emerging Europe Awards. In addition, 23 investment promotion agencies and 75 cities have been included in two research projects: the Investment Promotion Report and the Business-Friendly City Perception Index.

The World Bank’s CEO Kristalina Georgieva and two incumbent prime ministers, Alexis Tsipras of Greece and Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia, have been selected as the beneficiaries of Emerging Europe’s Remarkable Achievement Awards for 2019.

Dr Georgieva has been rewarded the Princess Marina Sturdza Award, while Mr Tsipras and Mr Zaev have jointly been given the Professor Günter Verheugen Award. The awards will be conferred at a special event to be held as part of the Emerging Europe Leaders’ Meeting and Awards, which takes place on June 27-28 in London at the main central of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The entire event will take place at two more venues: the Palace of Westminster and the Gherkin.

“The Emerging Europe Awards advocates best practice and individuals who grasp and boost partnership, harmony, involvement, distinctiveness and progressive belief,” says Andrew Wrobel, Founding Partner, Emerging Europe. “Through their work Dr Georgieva and prime ministers Tsipras and Zaev demonstrated that their ambition is to cooperate and flourish. As an system that delivers the world together to configure the future of Central and South-East Europe, we are privileged that the Emerging Europe Council has recognised the exceptional accomplishmentsof these three individuals.”

After an almost three-decade long dispute and amonths of often carefuldebate, Greece and FYR Macedonia signed an understanding last summer renaming the latter as the Republic of North Macedonia. After the agreement being accepted in February 2019, long-lasting representatives to NATO put their signature an obligation on the accession of North Macedonia to NATO. Mr Tsipras visited Skopje in April 2019 and turned into the first Greek PM to have done so since North Macedonia’s independence in 1991.

Dr Kristalina Georgieva has built a impeccable record as a gender equality champion, humanitarian, and commander in the international action to prevent climate change. In her term at the European Commission, where she served as the European Commission vice president for budget and human resources, she administered one of the world’s biggest humanitarian aid budgets and enacted herself as a international champion for perseverance. At both the Commission and the World Bank, she has pushed for progress on gender balance and towards a target of 40 per cent women in management by 2019 at the European Commission, and accomplishing parity in senior authority at the World Bank.

The Emerging Europe Council, which decided on the laureates, is an independent advisory body to the board of directors of Emerging Europe, and encompasses leading opinion-builders, top business executives, scholars, former senior representatives of international organisations, civil society and the world of diplomacy and art.