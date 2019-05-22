Five illegal Migrants Caught Attempting to Cross the Danube

The signal was filed with the Border Police by member of the public who saw them boarding a boat on the bank of the river at Bulgaria’s Rousse during the night of May 20th, reports BNT. 

The five Iraqi citizens and three human traffickers were arrested by the Romanian border authorities. The migrants were returned to Bulgaria and, once their identity is established, they will be sued. The three traffickers from Rousse remain in Romania, where they will be charged with illegal trafficking in human beings.

This is not the first attempt of illegal crossing of the Bulgarian-Romanian border by water.

