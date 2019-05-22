90 Days Term to Apply for Participation in Selection for Belene NPP Investor

The procedure for selecting a strategic investor for the Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project is published today, 22 May, in C176 in the Official Journal of the European Union. The time limit for receipt of applications to participate in the strategic investor selection procedure shall be no later than the 90th day after the date of publication of the notice in the Official Journal of the EU. The indicative deadline for completion of the procedure is 12 months from today, reports BNT. 

By decision of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria dated June 7, 2018 and Decision No. 447 of June 29, 2018 of the Council of Ministers, actions were resumed for finding the possibility of realization of the Belene NPP project, jointly with a strategic investor, on market principle.

Applications for participation in the procedure of selecting a strategic investor, respectively interest in acquiring minority shareholding in the project company, may be submitted by Bulgarian or foreign legal entities, as well as by associations of such entities.

 

