New President of Ukraine Confirmed Commitments to Open School with Advanced Study of Bulgarian Language
The new president of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelensky, has confirmed a commitment to open a school with advanced study of the Bulgarian language, Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova said during a regular government meeting, Focus News Agency reports.
Mariana Nikolova represented the Bulgarian government at the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. She said during their face-to-face meeting President Zelensky confirmed former president Poroshenko's commitments with regard to the Bulgarian community, preserving the integrity of the region and the study of the Bulgarian language by the Bulgarian minority, as the largest diaspora, over 200,000, live in Ukraine. He also confirmed the commitment former president Poroshenko made to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to open a Ukrainian school with advanced study of the Bulgarian language, Nikolova explained.
