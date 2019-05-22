PM Boyko Borisov: Gas Interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece to Play Key Role for the Region and Europe

The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece will play a key role for the whole region and Europe, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras before the official start of the construction, the government press office said. "The project is of strategic importance not only for our two countries but also for the whole of Europe, including the Western Balkan countries," said Prime Minister Borisov, pointing out that the interconnector would lead to a real diversification of the sources and routes for natural gas supply.

During their meeting, the two heads of government also noted the key importance of the gas interconnector as part of the common Balkan projects and pointed out the role of the construction and the roads, railways, ports and digital infrastructure for connectivity and stability in the Balkans.

The construction of Greece - Bulgaria interconnection gas pipeline aims to ensure diversification not only of the routes but also of the natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region. As part of the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, through IGB Bulgaria its neighbouring countries will also have access to alternative supplies from the Caspian region as well as from existing or future liquefied gas terminals.

The gas pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece is 182 km long, 150 km in Bulgaria, connecting the Greek gas network in Komotini with the Bulgarian gas network in Stara Zagora. Its technical capacity is 3 to 5 billion cubic metres. The total cost of the project is EUR 220 million.