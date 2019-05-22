Bulgarian Government Approves over BGN 21 Million for Children from Vulnerable Groups and for Training of Specialties
The Council of Ministers has approved additional transfers amounting to BGN 21,807,594 to municipal budgets for 2019 for children and pupils from vulnerable groups in kindergartens and schools, as well as for training classes for acquiring qualification in protected specialties and specialties with expected shortage in the labour market, said the government press office.
The allocation of additional funds to municipal budgets in 2019 will not have an impact on the state budget as the necessary funds have been earmarked for the 2019 budget of the Ministry of Education and Science
