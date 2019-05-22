Bulgarian Government Approves over BGN 21 Million for Children from Vulnerable Groups and for Training of Specialties

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 22, 2019, Wednesday // 19:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Approves over BGN 21 Million for Children from Vulnerable Groups and for Training of Specialties

The Council of Ministers has approved additional transfers amounting to BGN 21,807,594 to municipal budgets for 2019 for children and pupils from vulnerable groups in kindergartens and schools, as well as for training classes for acquiring qualification in protected specialties and specialties with expected shortage in the labour market, said the government press office.
The allocation of additional funds to municipal budgets in 2019 will not have an impact on the state budget as the necessary funds have been earmarked for the 2019 budget of the Ministry of Education and Science

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria