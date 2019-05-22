Most of the High Schools Graduates Will Sit a Biology or English Exam

The second mandatory exam for High Schools Graduates will take place tomorrow. At 6:00 in the morning, in room 5 of the Ministry of Education and Science, one of the attending journalists at the event will drag out the variant of the second mandatory state matriculation exam. The students have the right to choose between 13 subjects.

This year 41 716 students will take the test.

Most secondary-school graduates - 14,612, have chosen to take an English language exam. The second most desirable subject is biology with 11,076 students.

Under 6000 students will take the geography test. 4287 graduates will hold philosophy exam, more than 2200 - mathematics exam. More than 1000 twelfth-graders will take a history and German test. 

The exam starts at 8:00.

