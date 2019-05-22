Boyko Borisov and Alexis Tsipras Turned the First Sod of the 182 Kilometer-Long Gas Pipeline

Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras turned the first sod of the gas interconnector Komotini-Stara Zagora. The future gas interconnector is important for the whole region and for Europe as well and will contribute to real diversification of the gas sources and the gas routes, Premier Borissov says. The 182 kilometer-long gas pipeline will be built until 2020.

The project is estimated at EUR 113 million and will have the capacity to transfer between 3 and 5 billion cubic meters per year. The two premiers discussed the construction of roads and railway lines connecting the ports on the Danube River and the Black Sea with the Aegean coast. Premiers Borissov and Tsipras also discussed digital infrastructure and connectivity in the Balkans. The development of investments, tourism and transport depend on the development of our join projects, Premier Borissov added.

