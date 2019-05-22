Man Shot his Ex-Wife in Shumen

A report of a shot woman was received at the police station at 5:10 АМ this morning. "She was admitted to the Shumen hospital for intervention, she was not seriously injured," the Press Office of the ODMVR-Shumen announced. The gunshot injury was caused by her ex-husband. The ballistic trauma is in the ear area. The hospital haven’t provided any further information, but they assured that the victim’s life is out of danger. The man who shot the gun was arrested. The causes of the incident are yet to be clarified.