Bulgaria is Officially Seeking for an Investor for Belene Nuclear Power Plant

The procedure for selecting a strategic investor for the Belene NPP project is published in C176 issue in the Official Journal of the European Union. Participation application deadline in the strategic investor selection procedure shall be no later than the 90th day after the date of publication of the invitation in the Official Journal of the EU. The indicative deadline for completion of the procedure is 12 months from today.

With the decision of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria dated June 7, 2018 and Decision No. 447 of June 29, 2018 of the Council of Ministers were resumed the actions for finding the possibility of realization of the Belene NPP project, jointly with a strategic investor, of market principle.

An application for participation in the procedure of selecting a strategic investor, respectively interest in acquiring minority shareholding in the project company, may be submitted by Bulgarian or foreign legal entities, as well as by associations of such entities.