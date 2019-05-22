Bulgaria Becomes an Owner of Properties in Budapest, Used by Its Embassy

The Council of Ministers proposes to the National Assembly to ratify the intergovernmental agreement with Hungary on the settlement of real estate issues for the needs of our diplomatic representation in Budapest.

The agreement was signed on April 4th in Washington.

Upon its entry into force, the Bulgarian State acquires ownership of two landed properties and the buildings built on them, as well as financial compensation for the real estate rights entered in the Budapest Property Register under the name of the Hungarian company CD-Hungary and granted for the needs of the diplomatic representation of the Republic of Bulgaria in Budapest under a bilateral agreement from 1980 between the Government of the People's Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the Hungarian People's Republic.

